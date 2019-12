Please enable Javascript to watch this video

(WJW) - All this month, FOX 8 and Kaulig Giving are saluting local volunteers as Cleveland's Own.

Today, we honor Angie Henke of Mansfield.

She's the founder of Reaching Out ministries which provides diapers, hygiene products and food to those in need.

Angie started the ministry out of her car back in 2011.

Its volunteers even hold a toy drive for the holidays.

