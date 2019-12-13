Cleveland police searching for woman accused of stealing elderly man’s motorized wheelchair

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Cleveland police are asking for help identifying a woman who’s accused of stealing an elderly man’s motorized wheelchair while he went into a store.

Police say a woman in her 20s, who goes by Bri (Brianna), stole the chair outside of AJ’s Deli and Drive Thru on St. Clair Avenue around 2 p.m. on Saturday, November 30.

The man had parked his chair outside the entrance of the store before he began his shopping. When he came out of the store his motorized wheelchair was gone. The man says he paid over $7,500 for the chair.

Surveillance footage showed Bri taking the chair by driving it away.

Anyone with information regarding the suspect or chair’s whereabouts is asked to contact Cleveland police.