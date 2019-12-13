Cleveland police search for gunman after parking lot fight injures 2

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) - Cleveland police are searching for a shooter who opened fire in the parking lot of Gino's Bar just after 2 a.m. Friday.

According to police, a fight broke out in the parking lot and one person started shooting.

Two people in the parking lot were hit.

A man was hit in the hand and a woman was shot in the foot. Both were taken to the hospital.

An undercover officer was driving through the parking lot at the time of the shooting and a bullet hit the car door.

Police say an officer was hit in the sole of the shoe with a bullet but was unhurt.