Cleveland police search for gunman after parking lot fight injures 2

Posted 4:51 am, December 13, 2019, by
Data pix.

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) - Cleveland police are searching for a shooter who opened fire in the parking lot of Gino's Bar just after 2 a.m. Friday.

According to police, a fight broke out in the parking lot and one person started shooting.

Two people in the parking lot were hit.

A man was hit in the hand and a woman was shot in the foot. Both were taken to the hospital.

An undercover officer was driving through the parking lot at the time of the shooting and a bullet hit the car door.

Police say an officer was hit in the sole of the shoe with a bullet but was unhurt.

Related stories
Google Map for coordinates 41.452084 by -81.689573.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.