Cleveland Heights police share body camera footage from shooting at home day care

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) -- The Cleveland Heights Police Department is sharing body camera footage from a shooting that happened at a home daycare.

Around 5:30 p.m. on Monday, two officers were on an unrelated call when they heard what turned out to be a dozen gunshots a few blocks away.

"Just be advised, myself and 4-6 just heard about six or seven what sounded like gunshots near Hartwood," the officer can be hearing saying.

Officers then went over to the scene and inside the house where shots were fired.

There they find a 37-year-old woman who had been hit in the shoulder.

She tells them that the kids from her daycare were there too.

They were in the basement at the time and were not harmed.

"I just heard noises and I heard shots," the victim recalls.

Police said the house had been struck from the outside at least seven times.