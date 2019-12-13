Birding groups sue to stop Lake Erie wind farm project

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Two birding groups have filed a federal lawsuit trying to block a proposed wind farm in Lake Erie.

They say the six-turbine wind farm planned for just off the Cleveland shore poses substantial collision risks to the large numbers of birds that fly through the area.

The birding groups say the U.S. Department of Energy and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers have failed to evaluate the environmental impacts of the project.

The energy department and the Army Corps are declining to comment.

