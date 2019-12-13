Avon police launch residential camera registration program

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AVON, Ohio (WJW) -- Surveillance cameras have become one of the most powerful tools for law enforcement to capture lawbreakers and to deter crime.

To capitalize on the network of cameras that now exists in many neighborhoods, Avon Police are launching a residential camera registration program.

“The officers will have that information on their laptop computers in their cars. If we have something going on in their neighborhood, they can bring up that street, it will list all of the residences that have cameras available to us," explained police spokesman Jim Drozdowski.

Avon Police stress that the new camera registration program does not give them direct access to any homeowner's surveillance cameras or video.

"A lot of people have the misconception that we are watching their cameras, monitoring their surveillance systems, that's not happening here," said Drozdowski. "We don't ask for passwords, IP addresses or anything, this is strictly yours and yours alone."

With so many cameras now in use, police are banking on civic minded residents, who are interested in helping police protect their homes and their neighbors.

"We can't do our job without them, by having these extra cameras, all this extra equipment, it just adds to the ability of our officers to do their job, protect their neighborhoods, solve crimes,” said Drozdowski.

Those interested in signing up for the program can click here.