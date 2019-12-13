× Ashtabula County Sheriff asks for help locating deceased veteran’s family

SAYBROOK TOWNSHIP- The Ashtabula County Sheriff’s Office is looking for the family members of a deceased veteran in hopes of passing along his personal military items.

According to their Facebook post, various legal and military documents belonging to Air Force veteran Donald R. Gleason, as well as a necklace were turned into the Ashtabula County Sheriff’s Department.

The items were turned into authorities 60 days ago after they were discovered in a Saybrook Township home.

Please contact Lt. Cumberledge at 440-576-3530 with any information.