Wind chills in the single digits this morning; cold but sunny this afternoon

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) - It won't be warm Thursday, but it will still be a bit warmer than we experienced yesterday.

Temperatures are in the teens and 20s this morning.

Wind chill values are in the single digits again.

By later in the afternoon, we'll warm up to the mid 30s and the sun will be out.

Our next system will be arriving Friday night into Saturday. This one will be an all-rain event until Sunday’s backlash of lake enhanced snow.

40% of the time we see at least ONE INCH OF SNOW between December 24 and 26th! Here are the years with MORE THAN 1″ since 1980. The most ever was Christmas 2002

FOX 8-Day Forecast:

