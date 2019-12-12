Video: Furry porch pirate caught red-handed stealing package

Posted 8:05 am, December 12, 2019, by

LOS ANGELES, Ca. (CNN) — A thief was caught red-handed on video stealing a package in front of someone’s door at a home in California.

Security camera footage shows a squirrel doing the misdeed outside an apartment in Los Angeles.

The furry little bandit was recorded on Tuesday.

Someone saw what it did and returned the package to the owner. However, it might not be the first time the squirrel did a snatch-and-run.

The man who lives in the apartment said he often finds his packages in nearby bushes.

Google Map for coordinates 34.052234 by -118.243685.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.