Video: Furry porch pirate caught red-handed stealing package

LOS ANGELES, Ca. (CNN) — A thief was caught red-handed on video stealing a package in front of someone’s door at a home in California.

Security camera footage shows a squirrel doing the misdeed outside an apartment in Los Angeles.

The furry little bandit was recorded on Tuesday.

Someone saw what it did and returned the package to the owner. However, it might not be the first time the squirrel did a snatch-and-run.

The man who lives in the apartment said he often finds his packages in nearby bushes.