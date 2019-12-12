Trumbull County prison inmates work with nonprofit to build bikes for foster kids

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WARREN, Ohio (WJW) – While it’s far from the North Pole, the Trumbull Correctional Institution became Santa’s workshop Thursday morning.

Dozens of inmates and guards worked to assemble more than 150 bikes that will be given to foster care children in Trumbull, Portage, Lake and Geauga counties.

The inmates were helping a nonprofit organization called Bike Lady, Inc.

“This is a great program and is designed to give the foster kids hope and let them know they are not forgotten,” said Trumbull Correctional Institution Warden LaShann Eppinger.

The program also gives inmates a chance to give back. They spent several hours assembling the bikes and also wrote letters of encouragement that will be given to the children.