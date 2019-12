MEDINA, Ohio (WJW) – FirstEnergy is working on getting power restored to hundreds of people in Medina Thursday.

Medina Police told FOX 8 that a traffic accident caused the outage.

The FirstEnergy outage map shows a location Jefferson St. and Harding St. where the accident happened.

At the height of the outage, about 6,000 people were affected.

You can check the outage map here.