‘Pure respect and love’: Stranger captured saluting veteran who was being buried at Brook Park cemetery

BROOK PARK, Ohio (WJW) — A local woman is sharing a heartwarming act of kindness she witnessed while driving on Thursday.

Lisa Phillips Buck said she was passing by Holy Cross Cemetery in Brook Park when she saw a military funeral.

She noticed that there was no one in attendance besides two men who appeared to be in uniform.

It was a depressing scene until she noticed a complete stranger who was pulled over on the side of the road nearby.

He appeared to have stopped so he could salute the veteran being buried.

“It was just so touching to see a decent human (I assume he is military) who saw a soldier alone and stop to pay his respects. No attention seeking, nothing, just pure respect and love,” Phillips Buck told FOX 8.

She was so overwhelmed by the emotional moment that she decided to post about it on Facebook.

She said she not only wanted to inspire others, but to also thank the unidentified man