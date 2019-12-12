WATCH LIVE: House Judiciary Committee holds markup session on articles of impeachment

Sunny start to your Friday followed by a wet, cold weekend

Posted 10:19 pm, December 12, 2019, by , Updated at 10:45PM, December 12, 2019
CLEVELAND -- It was nice to see the sunshine Thursday! There will be some sun to start Friday too.  However, clouds will return around lunchtime.  There’s the chance of a spotty shower ahead of our next system by Friday evening.

This next weather system will pretty much be an all-rain event until Sunday’s backlash of lake enhanced snow.

Another system we’re watching closely is arriving late Monday through the middle part of the week with the focus on lake effect snow for the latter days. This could easily translate into snow for everyone!  Stay tuned to the updated track and timing as those elements are critical to the outcome.

