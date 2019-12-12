× Sick of holiday music? Some researchers say that’s because it’s bad for your mental health

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Tired of Christmas music already? Researchers say you’re not alone.

According to Business Insider, studies found there’s a spike in holiday music listening during the last two months of the year. In fact, the classic Christmas songs are played so much that people say they feel like the songs are on repeat.

Researchers say this “incessant repetition” impacts listeners psychologically.

At first, these festive tunes may spark nostalgia and get you in the holiday spirit, but researchers say “hearing Jingle Bells for the millionth time can lead to annoyance, boredom, and even distress.”

Constantly earing holiday music can cause the brain to become oversaturated and trigger a negative response. Researchers say that the “constant inundation of cheerful” may reinforce stress, especially in those worried about money, work or seeing family, instead of relieving it.

Researchers also found that Christmas music can be “downright distracting” and affect employee productivity, as well as irritate customers.

The study revealed that 23% of Americans actually dread holiday music and find it mentally draining.

Experts say it’s important to continuously switch up your music to prevent cognitive fatigue and boredom. They say it’s important to practice “good sound management” by listening to varying playlists and keeping your audio volume levels in check.