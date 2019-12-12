Sandusky Golden Corral accepting donations for family of employee killed in parking lot

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SANDUSKY, Ohio (WJW) - The Sandusky Golden Corral is holding a service for Cevin Stanley, an employee who was stabbed to death outside the restaurant Sunday.

Two people have been charged in his death.

Thursday at noon, the restaurant is honoring Cevin's life and memory.

The restaurant will be collecting donations for his family through December 15.

There's also a memorial fund to raise money for his funeral.

According to his obituary, Stanley attended Sandusky High School and Kent State University.

He leaves behind a fiance and three children.

Funeral services have been set for this weekend at First Christian Church, Sandusky, where he was a member.

