Runner apologizes for slapping reporter’s rear on live TV

SAVANNAH, Georgia (WJW/AP) — A Georgia man says he’s sorry for slapping a news reporter’s rear end on live TV while she was covering a road race.

Police in Savannah are investigating the case as a reported sexual battery.

WSAV-TV reporter Alex Bozarjian was doing a live broadcast from the Enmarket Savannah Bridge Run on Saturday when a passing runner slapped her from behind.

“It was extremely vulnerable,” Bozarjian said in an interview with CBS This Morning. “I would say that the reason why maybe it caught so much fire is because the emotion is extremely relatable for women all over the world.”

“What is most important here is he took my power and I’m trying to take that back,” she said.

“I think what it really comes down to is that he helped himself to a part of my body.”

Thomas Callaway of Statesboro delivered an on-camera apology that the TV station aired Tuesday evening.

“I’m thankful for this opportunity to share my apology to her and to her family, her friends and her co-workers. It was an awful act and an awful mistake. I am not that person that people are portraying me as. I make mistakes, I’m not perfect and I’m asking for forgiveness and to accept my apology,” Callaway said.

He denied the slap was intentional.

Bozarjian said on Twitter she felt violated, objectified and embarrassed. According to WSAV, she filed a police report and is pursuing criminal charges.

To the man who smacked my butt on live TV this morning: You violated, objectified, and embarrassed me. No woman should EVER have to put up with this at work or anywhere!! Do better. https://t.co/PRLXkBY5hn — Alex Bozarjian (@wsavalexb) December 7, 2019

The Savannah Sports Council, which organized the race, has banned Callaway from all future events.

(1/4) Yesterday at the Enmarket Savannah Bridge Run a reporter from WSAV was inappropriately touched by a registered participant of the event. — SAV Sports Council (@SavannahSports) December 8, 2019

(2/4) Our title sponsor, Enmarket and the Savannah Sports Council take this matter extremely seriously and fully condemn this individual’s actions. — SAV Sports Council (@SavannahSports) December 8, 2019

(3/4) Yesterday afternoon we identified him and shared his information with the reporter and her station. — SAV Sports Council (@SavannahSports) December 8, 2019

(4/4) We will not tolerate behavior like this at a Savannah Sports Council event. We have made the decision to ban this individual from registering for all Savannah Sports Council owned races. — SAV Sports Council (@SavannahSports) December 8, 2019