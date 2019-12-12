Ohio conservation park announces birth of white rhinoceros calf

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CUMBERLAND, Ohio (WJW) -- The Wilds, a nonprofit safari park and conservation center in Cumberland, Ohio, is welcoming a new animal to their family.

According to the center, a female white rhinoceros calf was born in the facility's rhino barn on Friday, December 6 early in the morning.

She was named “Bing” to recognize Drs. Hetty and Arthur Bing for a donation to expand the Overlook at The Wilds.

Bing is the offspring of mother, Anan, and father, Kengele.

Bing and Anan are currently doing well and are developing a bond. Bing is Anan's third calf and is being well cared for.

She is also the second white rhinoceros calf to be born at the facility in under two months and is the 22nd white rhino born at The Wilds.

Bing is the fourth fifth-generation white rhino to be born at The Wilds, which is the only facility outside of Africa that has had fourth and fifth-generation births of this species.

Guests may have the opportunity to view Bing and Anan, along with the other rhinos, in the rhino barn during a Winter at The Wilds tour within the coming weeks. Tours are available at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. through April. Reservations must be made at least 72 hours in advance. For more information, visit TheWilds.org.

