Nursing home worker accused of stealing rings from elderly resident, pawning them off

Posted 4:38 pm, December 12, 2019, by , Updated at 04:37PM, December 12, 2019

Courtesy of Orange County Jail

WINTER GARDEN, Fla. (WJW) — A nursing home worker is accused of stealing and pawning off an elderly woman’s rings.

According to FOX 35, 30-year-old Jakovee Gray has been charged with grand theft and exploitation of the elderly.

Deputies began investigating after an 88-year-old resident at a nursing home reported that two of her rings had been stolen. One was a gold wedding band and the other was a gold band with a gemstone.

She claimed Gray took the jewelry off her hand and said she was going to “clean them.”

Evidence obtained revealed that the suspect had sold them to a pawn shop, according to the TV outlet.

She was booked into the Orange County Jail on Wednesday.

 

