Michael Vick will be honored at Pro Bowl despite petition to remove him

ORLANDO, Florida (WJW/CNN) Michael Vick is going back to the NFL Pro Bowl, this time as one of four NFL Legends Pro Bowl Captains.

This is despite a Change.org petition signed by more than 550,000 people to remove him from the game.

“To honor a man who had zero regard for animals is unacceptable,” the petition states.

Vick went to prison in 2007 and served nearly two years for his involvement in a dog fighting ring.

He signed with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2009 and retired in 2017.

“Over the last, what is it, nine years or so, we have supported Michael in his, what I think his recognition of the mistake he made,” NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a press conference Wednesday. “He’s paid a heavy price for that. He’s been accountable for it. He’s worked aggressively with the Humane Society and other institutions to deal with animal rights and to make sure people don’t make the same mistake he made, and I admire that.”

The 2020 NFL Pro Bowl will take place on January 26 at Camping World Stadium in Orlando.

The other captains selected are Terrell Davis, Darrell Green and Bruce Smith.