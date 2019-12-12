Man will stay in prison for classmate’s 1986 murder

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) - FOX 8 News has learned that the Ohio State Parole Board has rejected a notorious killer's request for freedom.

The board decided that Warren Paxton Brown should remain in prison for murdering 13 year old Robyn Star Field in April 1986.

Paxton Brown was 15 at the time and lured the victim to his home in Berea, where she was beaten and strangled.

Police say he then dumped her body in the Mill Stream Reservation.

For the second time in the past five years, Robyn Field's family organized an online petition drive to keep Paxton Brown in prison.

The family tells Fox 8 News that they are grateful that so many Northeast Ohioans supported their cause.

Continuing coverage here.