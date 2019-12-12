LIVE: House Judiciary Committee debates articles of impeachment against President Trump

Man will stay in prison for classmate’s 1986 murder

Posted 10:24 am, December 12, 2019, by
Data pix.

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) - FOX 8 News has learned that the Ohio State Parole Board has rejected a notorious killer's request for freedom.

The board decided that Warren Paxton Brown should remain in prison for murdering 13 year old Robyn Star Field in April 1986.

Paxton Brown was 15 at the time and lured the victim to his home in Berea, where she was beaten and strangled.

Police say he then dumped her body in the Mill Stream Reservation.

For the second time in the past five years, Robyn Field's family organized an online petition drive to keep Paxton Brown in prison.

The family tells Fox 8 News that they are grateful that so many Northeast Ohioans supported their cause.

Continuing coverage here.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.