Man arrested after chase and shooting in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) - Cleveland police have one man in custody after a chase and shooting in Cleveland.

It happened around 4:30 a.m. Thursday on Storer Ave., between West 50th and 48th.

According to police, the suspect was walking through the area checking cars to see if doors were unlocked.

Another man saw him and confronted him.

The witness called police and gave them a description of the suspect.

When officers arrived, police say the suspect ran up to the patrol car with his gun pointed at the officers.

Cleveland police fired several shots at the suspect but missed.

The suspect took off and police set up a perimeter to find him.

After about 45 minutes, the man ran down the street screaming, according to police.

Officers arrested him in someone's backyard.

