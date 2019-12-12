× Inmate claiming Cuyahoga County Jail guards beat, threatened him in retaliation settles suit for $140K

CLEVELAND (WJW) — A man who filed a lawsuit claiming guards at the Cuyahoga County Jail retaliated against him for reporting abuse at the facility to investigators has tentatively settled for $140,000.

Attorneys at the Chandra Law Firm filed the lawsuit on behalf of Corrionne Lawrence in September 2019.

Lawrence alleged that during the fall of 2018 corrections officers restrained him in a chair for hours as punishment for speaking Spanish during his booking, knowingly allowed him to be attacked by another inmate, threatened to mace and hang him, served him rotten food, denied him access to basic hygiene, and beat him while he was handcuffed in an elevator with a non-functional security camera before denying him medical treatment for his injuries.

The suit also recounted numerous other instances of alleged abuse against inmates at the facility.

The Chandra Law Firm LLC also states that Cuyahoga County has done nothing to hold the corrections officers accused of abuse accountable.

Thursday, in federal court, he reached a tentative $140,000 settlement of his lawsuit which is subject to formal approval by the Cuyahoga County Council.

“Mr. Lawrence is pleased that the county is taking steps toward resolving the incidents against him in a way that befits their seriousness. He hopes that this resolution is the first step in resolving the County jail’s ongoing human-rights crisis,” Lawrence’s lawyer Ashlie Case Sletvold said in a press release.

