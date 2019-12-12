I-TEAM: Ambulance breaks down while transporting patient in critical condition to Cleveland hospital

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND (WJW) -- The FOX 8 I-TEAM has learned that a Cleveland ambulance broke down while transporting a patient in critical condition to the hospital.

It happened early Thursday morning on the city’s west side.

Radio traffic shows the ambulance crew called dispatch saying, “We have engine failure. We’re at I-90 west. I-90 east….West Boulevard and Lorain. We have a critical patient. Please bring a second squad.”

A few minutes later another Cleveland EMS unit showed up and paramedics transferred the patient into the other ambulance to go on to the hospital.

This is not the first time a Cleveland EMS unit broke down carrying a patient. While we’ve seen something like this before, the I-TEAM also recently showed you an ambulance with water leaking in through the roof.

Union members have raised concerns about the conditions of EMS units going back years.

In the latest case, a maintenance crew ultimately showed up to get the broken down ambulance moving again.

Of course, we reached out to City Hall who says the city is investigating.