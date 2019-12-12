× Good Samaritan, Erie County Sheriff deputies, and police help rescue pregnant woman who crashed into pond

VERMILION – A pregnant woman, who crashed into a pond Wednesday evening, was rescued thanks to a Good Samaritan, Erie County Sheriff deputies, and Vermilion police and fire officials.

The crash happened on Route 6 around 7:13 p.m. A sheriff’s report states the driver went off the “ right side of the roadway while traveling westbound on U.S. 6 West Lake Road.” The driver “then overcorrected “ and traveled off the left side of the roadway into a pond, the report states.

A man who witnessed the crash called the police. He told a 9-1-1 dispatcher that the water was up to the car doors and the woman could not get out of the vehicle. The witness got on top of the woman’s car and stayed with her until help arrived.

Deputies and police were able to get the woman out of the car.

“It was a team effort,” said Erie County Chief Deputy Jared Oliver.

The woman was taken to a local hospital for treatment and is expected to make a full recovery.