Fox Recipe Box: Holiday Breakfast Casserole

CLEVELAND, Oh — Breakfast casseroles are perfect during the holiday season because you can prepare them the day before and then simply bake and serve in the morning! Kathryn Neidus is the executive chef at The Rustic Grill at Stonewater Golf Club and she showed Fox 8’s Stacey Frey how easy it is to make this crowd-pleasing dish.
Sausage Egg Casserole
12 Eggs beaten
2 cans cheddar cheese soup
4 tsp dry mustard powder
8 slices of thick white bread( or any bread of choice)
2 lbs ground mild sausage
2 Tablespoons melted butter
Combine eggs, soup and dry mustard
Add bread and combine well
Spread in greased 9×13 pan
Sprinkle cooked sausage on top and let sit overnight.
Bake at 350 for 30 minutes