Former NBA Commissioner David Stern has emergency brain surgery

Posted 10:40 pm, December 12, 2019, by

NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 26: Former NBA Commissioner David Stern attends the "Kareem: Minority Of One" New York Premiere at Time Warner Center on October 26, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Brad Barket/Getty Images)

NEW YORK (AP) — The NBA says former Commissioner David Stern suffered a sudden brain hemorrhage Thursday and had emergency surgery.

The league issued a statement saying its thoughts and prayers are with the 77-year-old Stern’s family. It read:

“NBA Commissioner Emeritus David Stern suffered a sudden brain hemorrhage earlier today for which he underwent emergency surgery. Our thoughts and prayers are with David and his family.”

Stern served exactly 30 years as the NBA’s longest-tenured commissioner before Adam Silver replaced him on Feb. 1, 2014. Stern has remained affiliated with the league with the title of commissioner emeritus and has remained active in his other interests, such as sports technology.

