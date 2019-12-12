Cleveland police search for suspect in gas station robbery

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Cleveland police are searching for a suspect in an aggravated robbery at a local gas station.

Police say the incident took place on Sunday at the Marathon Gas station located at 3106 Fulton Road.

Officials say a man pulled up to the gas pump behind a Dodge Journey. That’s when an unidentified suspect exited the Dodge, on the passenger side of the vehicle, and jumped inside the man’s car. The suspect pointed a gun at the man and took his cell phone.

The victim tried to reach for his gun, which was located in the driver’s side door, when the suspect told him “Don’t try anything fishy, I ain’t gonna get shot for nobody.

The man told the suspect he had money in his backpack on the back seat and gave him the bag, which contained $600.

The suspect then instructed the victim to honk his horn, prompting someone in the Dodge Journey to begin driving. The man obliged and then followed the vehicle southbound on Fulton, turned onto Cesko Avenue and parked.

The suspect reached over the victim, grabbed his gun and told him to close his eyes. The man refused, fearing he would be shot.

Police say the suspect then returned the man’s cell phone, exited the car and jumped into the Dodge Journey.

The suspect is described as a black man in his 20 or 30s. He is approximately 5’10” and 160 pounds. Police say e was seen wearing a dark hoodie.

Cleveland police have shared photos of one of the Dodge Journey’s passengers. Anyone who the man in the photograph or has any information about the robbery is asked to contact Detective Murphy at (216) 623-5217.