× Cleveland police investigating after body of 53-year-old man found in West Park home

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Cleveland police are investigating after the body of a 53-year-old man was found in a home on the city’s west side.

Officials found the body inside a home in the 17000 block of Woodbury Avenue, located in the West Park neighborhood, around 12 p.m. Wednesday.

Police say the cause of death is currently unknown.

Members of the Cleveland Division of Police Homicide Unit, along with the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office, are investigating.