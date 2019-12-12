Cleveland Police Foundation hosts special holiday party at Ronald McDonald House

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND (WJW) -- The Cleveland Police Foundation hosted a special holiday party at the Ronald McDonald House on Thursday.

The event has been going on for the last 30 years and is organized by now retired officer John Thomas.

He said the cause hits close to home after his own son was hospitalized as a child.

“Can you imagine having a sick child and you go to a foreign country and don't know anybody and the doctors say 'take them there, take them to Cleveland' and they come here and don't know anyone and then they're surrounded by people who care about them," said Thomas.

So he's made it his mission to help them feel more comfortable.

All of the kids at the party were given a teddy bear, doll or another small toy as a gift.

Morgan Miesse said she appreciates their generosity. Her 10-month-old daughter, Victoria, is staying at the Ronald McDonald House.

“I think it's amazing. It's really neat that they do this for kids because they’re far away from home at Christmas time and they just want to be home with their trees and Santa," said Miesse.

Click here to learn more about the Ronald McDonald House.