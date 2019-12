Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) - Cleveland firefighters rescued a driver from a car just before midnight Wednesday.

The driver rolled his vehicle into a building at W. 47th St and Eichorn Ave., leaving the driver pinned in and the car upside down.

The debris field behind the crash was 50 yards long, as the car hit several trees before crashing into the building.

FOX 8 crews at the scene say it took firefighters 20 minutes to extricate the driver.

He was taken to the hospital.