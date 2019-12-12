Cast of ‘Mean Girls’ musical visits University Hospitals patients

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND (WJW) -- The hit movie "Mean Girls" turned Broadway musical is nearing the end of its Cleveland show run but the actors in the ensemble cast are leaving their mark on the city with a special visit to University Hospitals Rainbow Babies and Children's Hospital.

"I was pretty excited because Mean Girls is one of my favorite movies but I've never gotten the chance to see the play," said Zaria Edwards, a cancer patient.

Edwards was one of many who received a visit from cast members Thursday who made smoothies to order for the patients on the floor.

"I play the principal of the high school the mean girls go to so I'm the one running around trying to keep order," said actor Lawrence E. Street to a young patient while building a toy airplane.

"I play Karen," said actress Jonalyn Saxer with a smile. "She's one of the plastics, she's the quote on quote "dumb" one."

The movie about a new high school student trying to fit in with a group of popular teenage girls was memorable to patients and their parents in the hospital eager to meet the musical cast.

"I think it's wonderful," said Rachell Robinson, sitting next to her 12-year-old daughter. "It's sometimes hard when you are always at the hospital and sometimes it's a nice little pick-me-up just to have other people around."

Bringing joy to the hospital -- one role the actors say they are happy to play.

"Our job a lot of the times gives us the ability to do outreach like this, to support the community, to support people who may not be able to come see the shows but to have a little bit more excitement in their life and that brings me a lot of joy," said Saxer.

The final Cleveland show is December 22. Saxer says the next stop on their nationwide tour is Chicago.

