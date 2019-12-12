× Award-winning comedian Dave Chappelle to perform at Playhouse Square this month

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Award-winning comedian Dave Chappelle is making his way to Cleveland for an end of the year performance.

Chappelle will perform one show at the Connor Palace Theatre in Cleveland’s Playhouse Square on Monday, December 30 at 8 p.m.

Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. All guests are encouraged to print their tickets in advance to ensure a smooth entry process.

The show has a strict no cell phone, camera or recording device policy. Phones must be left in your car or at home. Anyone who brings a cell phone to the venue will be required to place it in a YONDR phone-locking pouch. Everyone is subject to a pat-down and wanding. Anyone caught with a cell phone inside the venue will be immediately ejected.

Tickets to see Chappelle’s show go on sale Friday, December 13 at 10 a.m.

Tickets are priced at $199.50, $149.50, $99.50 and $79.50. They can be purchased online at playhousesquare.org or by calling the Ticket Office at (216) 241-6000.

There is a four-ticket purchase limit for tickets.