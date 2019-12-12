Akron police increase patrols after more rocks thrown through windows in North Hill neighborhood

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) -- Akron police have increased patrols in neighborhoods where dozens of homes have had rocks thrown through windows. Investigators are now asking residents to remain vigilant as damage reports continue pouring in.

Akron police say they received at least one report of a rock thrown through a window Thursday morning and at least five new reports on Wednesday. They say since Monday, there have been 22 similar incidents of vandalism, just in the city's North Hill neighborhood and they fear there could be more.

"I had just gone to bed and I heard this crash and I thought my daughter had knocked something off her bed," said Akron resident Martha Nix.

Nix says sometime between 11:30 p.m. and 11:45 p.m. Wednesday, someone threw rocks smashing two windows in the front of her home on Oxford Avenue in Akron's North Hill neighborhood.

She discovered the damage the next morning.

"There was glass all over after I found the hole in the window," Nix said.

Akron police say dozens of homes, mainly in the North Hill area, have been targeted by people throwing rocks through windows in recent days.

Home surveillance video captured one person in the act, throwing a rock through the back door of a home which was also on Oxford Avenue.

"I was relieved when I found out it was random and it wasn't somebody targeting me," said Nix.

She and other homeowners are needlessly having to spend money getting their windows repaired.

"That one, cause it's skinny was a special order and I thought 'Oh, I have to go through that again.' It can be fixed, but if it had been the main window of the house, I would have been in trouble," Nix said.

According to police, some residents have seen someone jump out of a vehicle before they either grab a rock or use one they already have to break a window.

"My husband always said, 'there's an excuse for stealing 'cause maybe you need the money,' but there's no excuse whatsoever for vandalism," said Nix.

Nix says she is trying not to let the vandalism destroy her sense of security.

"Since my husband passed, it's only been a couple months, and they said 'Do you feel safe on North Hill?' and I said 'Heck yea, I've lived here all my life. Why wouldn't I feel safe here?' and this scared me to death," she said.

