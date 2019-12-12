6-week-old baby thrown from SUV during crash found unharmed in car seat

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TURLOCK, Calif. (WJW) -- A 6-week-old baby miraculously survived a crash after being thrown from the backseat of an SUV.

KTXL reports the California State Highway Patrol said the baby was found still in his car seat upside down on the shoulder of the highway with only minor injuries.

Ezra Benitez's parents were driving a Cadillac SUV south down Highway 99 in Turkloc, Ca., with the baby and his toddler brother in the back seat. They crashed near an exit, the SUV flipping several times before stopping.

At the time, Ezra was in his car seat in the back of the car, but it wasn't installed right, and he was flung out a broken window. In a message to Fox 40, the father, Ulizes Benitez, said he frantically crawled out of the SUV and searched for his baby boy.

Firefighters arrived and found Ezra on the shoulder of the road upside down on a bush but still in his car seat and, for the most part, unharmed.

His father, mother and brother were also OK after the crash.

"We can sit here today with a smile on our face knowing that nobody was seriously injured, but this is a good learning moment for all of us who have children that the proper installation of a car seat is so important" said Thomas Olsen, with CHP.

