Woman accused of hiding home invasion and robbery suspect inside her home

STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) — A woman has been indicted on an obstruction charge related to a home invasion type aggravated robbery.

According to Stark County Sheriff’s Department Inspector William Jones, a suspect — Daylin Daniels, 18 — was found hiding in an attic crawl space inside of the Plain Township home of Dawn Jones Harrington, 43.

Jones said the two know each other, and Harrington referred to Daniels as her nephew; Jones told FOX 8 he does not believe they are actually related.

Daniels is accused of being involved in a robbery inside of a Plain Township home, where he’s accused of roughing up the homeowner.

Shots were fired. The victim was not shot but was still injured.

Daniels was wanted for aggravated robbery and felonious assault; he has been charged.

Harrington was picked up at GlenOak High School, where she is a counselor. She was taken to the Stark County Jail.

There is no comment from the district because they said it’s a personal matter.

