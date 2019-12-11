Tennessee family issues warning after hacker taunts 8-year-old through Ring camera

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WJW) — A Tennessee family is warning fellow surveillance camera users after hackers allegedly gained access to a camera in her 8-year-old daughter’s bedroom.

According to FOX 17, Ashley LeMay had installed a Ring video camera in her daughter’s room a few days ago as a way to keep on eye on her children while she worked night shifts.

She claims her daughter, Alyssa, had started hearing strange noises coming from her room.

LeMay reviewed the video and discovered a man had been watching Alyssa in her room. She says a “mysterious voice” used music and “destructive behavior” to taunt the girl.

The man was reportedly heard instructing the girl to say a racial slur and repeatedly told her he was her best friend.

“I’m your best friend, you can do whatever you want right now. You can mess up your room, you can break your TV, you can do whatever you want. C’mon, can you say the magic word?” the voice is heard saying in the video.

The voice disappeared when Alyssa’s father entered the room, but the family is still concerned because they don’t know what that man may have heard or seen.

“My daughter could’ve been changing in her room…It did not take them long at all to figure this out,” LeMay told FOX 17. “Even the doorbell, they can hear what you’re saying. In our case, we were going out of the country and this happened the night before we were leaving and we’re left thinking, ‘what did he hear?’ He has access to all of our videos now.”

The family has since disconnected the cameras and taken extra security steps.

Ring says the family’s security is their top priority and they are investigating the incident. The provided the following statement to the news outlet: