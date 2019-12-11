Suspected gunman in Jersey City shooting previously arrested twice in Kent

KENT, Ohio (WJW) — One of the suspected gunmen in the fatal shooting at a New Jersey market was previously arrested in Northeast Ohio.

David N. Anderson, 47, and Francine Graham, 50 were identified as the killers in an hours long standoff that killed four in Jersey City, New Jersey Tuesday.

Police say the shooting began around 12:30 p.m. and stretched over three locations. The gunplay continued for hours before authorities announced the suspects had been killed during the standoff.

The bodies of five people, including the two suspects, were found inside JC Kosher Supermarket.

The Jersey City mayor said in a press conference there is no question that this is a hate crime. However, the motive for the attack is still under investigation.

Both of the assailants were also suspects in the killing of an Uber driver who was found dead in the trunk of a car nearby over the weekend.

Wednesday, police in Kent, Ohio announced that they had previous dealings with Anderson.

In 2009 Anderson was living with his girlfriend at a residence on Olympus Drive. He was originally from New Jersey and relocated to Kent after living in New York. He reportedly met his Ohio-area girlfriend on the internet.

Police were called to the home after the two engaged in a domestic dispute. Anderson was arrested for domestic violence threats.

Then, in 2011, Anderson was arrested again in Kent. He was living with the same girlfriend and her children without the consent or knowledge of the Portage County Metro Housing Authority.

Police were called to the home for another domestic incident. His girlfriend was arrested in connection to the incident.

At the time Anderson had an active warrant through Hudson County, New Jersey for a weapons violation with full extraction. Police say he was cooperative and detained before being arrested without incident.

