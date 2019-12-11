Speed limit reduced on I-90 due to weather

(WJW) – Not everyone saw snow overnight, but those who did got a lot of it.

That’s why the Ohio Department of Transportation has reduced the speed limit on I-90.

Speeds are reduced on I-90 east and westbound between SR-44 and SR-528.

ODOT has had crews working throughout the night.

ODOT has identified a few areas seeing slick spots or visibility issues Wednesday.

US 20 @ CR 296
SR 2 @ Huron River E. bank
SR 3 @ Shadley Valley Creek
IR 76 @ Portage/Summit County Line
IR 71 @ Snow Rd.
IR 90 @ Fairfield Ave.
IR 80 @ PA state line
IR 90 @ PA state line
IR 90 @ Ashtabula/Lake County Line
IR 90 @ SR 11

