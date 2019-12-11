Speed limit reduced on I-90 due to weather

(WJW) – Not everyone saw snow overnight, but those who did got a lot of it.

That’s why the Ohio Department of Transportation has reduced the speed limit on I-90.

Speeds are reduced on I-90 east and westbound between SR-44 and SR-528.

ODOT has had crews working throughout the night.

As of 4am, we have 59 crews out on the road across NE Ohio continuing to plow snow and treat for icy roadways. Please continue to give them plenty of room to work. Get updated travel info at https://t.co/y2mdfitzGi. #ODOTwinter pic.twitter.com/21EKn5y9o1 — Matt Bruning (@mbruning81) December 11, 2019

ODOT has identified a few areas seeing slick spots or visibility issues Wednesday.

US 20 @ CR 296

SR 2 @ Huron River E. bank

SR 3 @ Shadley Valley Creek

IR 76 @ Portage/Summit County Line

IR 71 @ Snow Rd.

IR 90 @ Fairfield Ave.

IR 80 @ PA state line

IR 90 @ PA state line

IR 90 @ Ashtabula/Lake County Line

IR 90 @ SR 11