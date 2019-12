Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) - Bundle up!

Wind chills feel like single digits this morning.

The sun will come out, but it won't warm up much.

It will feel like teens this afternoon.

Tonight the real temperature will be in the teens, so it's going to be a cold one all day.

Our next system arrives Friday night into Saturday. This one will be an all-rain event.

FOX 8-Day Forecast:

