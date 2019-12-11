× Show Info: December 11, 2019

David’s Fritatta

David makes a perfect dish for a busy Christmas morning. Click here for the recipe.

Unique personalized gifts

Get your loved ones personalized gifts made out of wine bottles by From the Blue Bag.

Summertime at Blossom Music Center

For just $199, music fans get unlimited lawn access to concerts, including sold out shows, at one of the select 29 Live Nation owned and operated amphitheaters.

Satisfy your sweet tooth

Three Girls Cupcake Shoppe in Berea is serving up cupcakes, cookies and more!

Treating rosacea

Leave the red nose to Rudolph! Apex Skin discusses ways to treat rosacea and other common skin conditions.

One stop shop for holiday gifts

Heart and Soul Gift Boutique in Medina has everything you need to complete your holiday shopping.

Year end tax planning

Lineweaver Financial Group has some tips for getting you ready for the upcoming tax season.

Kaulig Media Sport and Entertainment

www.KauligCompanies.com