Report: Indians, Dodgers engage in Francisco Lindor trade talks

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The winter meetings are heating up out west and so are the Francisco Lindor trade talks.

Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports the Los Angeles Dodgers are discussing a trade with the Cleveland Indians for shortstop Francisco Lindor.

Nightengale says Cleveland is seeking a package of Dodgers prospects including shortstop Gavin Lux and pitcher Dustin May.

Lindor joined the Indians in 2015. He is a four-time all-star and a two-time Gold Glove award winner. The coveted title honors MLB players for their outstanding performances on the field.

He is under the Indians control through 2021 but the team will likely be unable to offer him the kind of contract he would be in the market for.

