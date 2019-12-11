LIVE VIDEO: House Judiciary Committee holds meeting to consider articles of impeachment against President Trump

Report: Indians, Dodgers engage in Francisco Lindor trade talks

CLEVELAND, OHIO - JULY 21: Francisco Lindor #12 of the Cleveland Indians celebrates as he rounds the bases after hitting a two run home run during the third inning against the Kansas City Royals at Progressive Field on July 21, 2019 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The winter meetings are heating up out west and so are the Francisco Lindor trade talks.

Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports the Los Angeles Dodgers are discussing a trade with the Cleveland Indians for shortstop Francisco Lindor.

Nightengale says Cleveland is seeking a package of Dodgers prospects including shortstop Gavin Lux and pitcher Dustin May.

Lindor joined the Indians in 2015. He is a four-time all-star and a two-time Gold Glove award winner. The coveted title honors MLB players for their outstanding performances on the field.

He is under the Indians control through 2021 but the team will likely be unable to offer him the kind of contract he would be in the market for.

