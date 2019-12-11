LIVE VIDEO: House Judiciary Committee holds meeting to consider articles of impeachment against President Trump

Police arrest man for attempted abduction, other charges; say there could be more victims

SANDUSKY, Ohio (WJW)– A 28-year-old Sandusky man has been arrested on several charges, including attempted abduction, after police say he is accused of inappropriately touching one victim and harassing and threatening others.

Michael Lothery III is being held in the Erie County jail.

Police say they received reports of three incidents that allegedly happened this past weekend.

“He was approaching women and either making sexual comments or engaging in unwanted sexual acts,” said Detective Sgt. Kevin Youskievicz.

Detectives believe there could be additional victims.

“If there are more victims please call us,” Youskievicz said. “We want to help get justice for any victims and make sure we take someone off the street that poses a danger to everybody.”

