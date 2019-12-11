Murder warrant issued for suspect in beating death of east side landscaper

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) - A warrant for aggravated murder has been issued for Sedrick Hawkins.

Hawkins is a suspect in the death of 74-year-old Larry Manno, according to court records.

Manno was found at his Cleveland business on September 16.

He has been severely beaten.

Manno died after a month in intensive care.

Manno touched people in and outside of the Buckeye-Shaker neighborhood, where residents say he was dedicated to keeping his community safe and close-knit.

An employee saw a man as she returned to the business the afternoon of the attack.

The building had been ransacked.

Hawkins is 24-years-old.

He has not been arrested.

The warrant was issued Tuesday.

His criminal history, according to Cleveland Municipal court records shows a few misdemeanors and an assault charge in 2014.

