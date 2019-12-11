Mini pig named ‘Biscuit’ rescued by police after getting lost on family vacation

Posted 5:30 am, December 11, 2019, by

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (AP) — A little piggy named Biscuit is headed home.

Police in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, found a 6-week-old potbellied pig behind an area restaurant on Sunday, The News & Observer reports.

Earlier that day, he escaped from his family, who was vacationing in the area from North Carolina, police said in a statement.

A photo of a sand-speckled Biscuit shows him post-rescue and tucked into the arm of one of his saviors.

Officers are working to unite him with his family, police said.

Related stories
Google Map for coordinates 33.689060 by -78.886694.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.