Mansfield police asking for help locating missing man

Posted 3:28 pm, December 11, 2019, by

MANSFIELD, Ohio (WJW) — Police in Mansfield are asking for the public’s help locating a missing man.

According to a press release from police, the last known contact with Robert M. Thompson Sr., 46, was on November 19. He was reported missing on December 5.

photo from Mansfield police

Police say several locations have been checked in an effort to locate Thompson, who has no known address.

Mansfield police say Thompson has suffered from mental illness in the past and local hospitals were also checked.

Thompson is described as 5’6,” and 150 lbs. He has blond hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, you’re asked to please contact Det. Ron Packer at (419) 755-9729 or the Mansfield Division of Police at (419) 522-1234.

Related stories
Google Map for coordinates 40.758390 by -82.515447.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.