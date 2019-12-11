Local family reunited with stolen dog ‘Lucy’ thanks to power of social media

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BROOK PARK, Ohio -- Because of the power of social media, a local family is thanking Northeast Ohio for helping their beloved dog find her way home.

It was a heartfelt reunion for 4-year-old Selena Hassan of Brook Park.

“I just want to hug her, kiss her,” said Selena.

Her dog Lucy is now safe at home.

“It makes me feel better now,” said Selena.

Lucy was stolen from a car at the Ohio City Deli on Cleveland’s west side Saturday afternoon. Surveillance cameras captured a man open Alaina Yantko’s passenger door, take her purse, cell phone and her dog.

Thousands of people shared their story on social media and Tuesday night Yankto says she was contacted by a woman on Facebook claiming to have Lucy.

“There was a lady on Facebook that was trying to get ahold of me. She told me she thought she had Lucy. She sent me pictures and it was her,” said Yantko.

Yantko arranged to meet the woman at Cleveland Police Second District headquarters. The woman agreed, as long as Yantko didn’t ask any questions.

“She did not tell us how she came across our dog,” said Yantko.

However, Yankto says detectives planned on asking the woman some questions. Meantime, she rushed Lucy home.

“Everybody was excited. But it was sad because Lucy was scared. She is nervous around me for some reason,” said Hassan Hassan, father.

Yantko says Lucy is acting very different but she doesn’t have any physical injuries.

