Police say juveniles as young as 13 responsible for sexual assault, kidnapping in Ohio City

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael O’Malley and Cleveland Police announced Wednesday that a group of juveniles are responsible for a sex assault and kidnapping that took place in Ohio City last Thursday.

One of the juveniles has been arrested.

He is 16.

Police are searching for several other teens.

Some of the suspects are as young as 13.

Police say a 19-year-old was also involved.

Police say there were six incidents involving the same group of people.

An incident on December 5 on Church Ave. turned violent when a woman was sexually assaulted.

The other five incidents were carjackings.

All of the situations took place between November 21 and December 5.

Police say the group could be involved in more crimes.

