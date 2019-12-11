Greta Thunberg is TIME’s 2019 Person of the Year

(WJW) – A 16-year-old climate activist beat out President Donald Trump, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and the Whistleblower to be TIME’s 2019 Person of the year.

Greta Thunberg is a Swedish-born teen who has received global fame for her climate activism.

She sailed to America from the U.K. by boat to make a carbon-neutral transatlantic crossing.

“Meaningful change rarely happens without the galvanizing force of influential individuals,” writes editor-in-chief Edward Felsenthal, “And in 2019, the earth’s existential crisis found one in Thunberg.”

Thunberg has spoken in front of the United Nations and the United States Congress.

When she appeared before Congress, Thunberg submitted a 2018 United Nations global warming report.

“I don’t want you to listen to me. I want you to listen to the scientists, and I want you to unite behind the science,” she said.