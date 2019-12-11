General Mills tries to make breakfast joyful with Jolly Rancher Cereal

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Breakfast just got a bit sweeter!

General Mills just released “Jolly Rancher Cereal” and features bite-sized pieces flavored like grape, cherry, apple, watermelon and blue raspberry.

The company hopes it will help bring holly and joy to your children’s mornings.

Instagram blogger I Need A Snack spotted the cereal at Walmart Tuesday and gave the breakfast treat a positive review.

The blogger says the cereal smells like a freshly opened bag of assorted Jolly Ranchers but tastes more like the General Mills cereal Trix.

“I love Trix, so I’m in no way saying this cereal is bad, it’s actually really good,” I Need A Snack wrote on Instagram. “It’s just I wish that we could have had that really spot on Jolly Rancher Taste. At the end of the day this is a great go to snack whether your eating it dry or in a bowl of milk! 6.5/10”

You can grab this new cereal at select retailers nationwide. A family-size box costs $3.64 at Walmart.

