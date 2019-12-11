Dog ‘Lucy’ returns home after being stolen from car on Cleveland’s west side

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) - A family dog that was stolen from a car at Ohio City Deli Saturday afternoon is now safe at home.

Mother Alaina Yantko posted the happy news on Facebook early Wednesday.

"A huge thank you to everyone! Lucy is home where she belongs!" she wrote with sweet photos of the pup at home.

Surveillance cameras captured a man open her passenger door, take her dog, her purse and her cell phone.

“The phone, the money, the purse, none of it matters. We just want our dog back,” she told FOX 8.

Details of Lucy's return are not known at this time.

